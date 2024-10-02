As Nigeria celebrates 64 years of independence, the executive chairman of the Irepo local government Amarea of Oyo state, Hon. Tunde Taoheed Olayiwola, has called on Nigerians to strive towards achieving national unity, growth, and development.

Hon. Olayiwola said in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Salaudeen Abdulmuiz Tobi, that Nigeria’s journey to reach this far is a testament to our resilience, diversity, and shared aspirations as a people.

“Let us reflect on this milestone and pray that Allah continues to guide us and grant us the wisdom to make decisions that will propel our beloved country to greater heights.”.

He emphasised the need for all Nigerians to work together to build a land where every citizen can live freely, with dignity and opportunities for a brighter future.

“May Nigeria continue to thrive in peace, prosperity, and harmony, becoming a better place for all of us.

“Let us join hands as one united nation and work towards the progress and transformation of our dear Nigeria,” Hon. Olayiwola emphasised.

Similarly, the chairman has presented statutory records to all primary and secondary schools in the local government in fulfilment of his promise to support and improve education standards in the area.

Hon. Olayiwola appreciated Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, his deputy, Barr. Bayo Lawal, and the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Professor Abdulwaheed Saliu Adelabu, for their support of the administration.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting and improving education standards in the local government, starting with the presentation of statutory records to all schools, and promised to distribute textbooks and exercise books if the materials provided are used judiciously.

In his remarks, the AOPSHON Chairman, Alhaji Ahmad Wahab Gbodofu, expressed gratitude to the Chairman for his efforts in making teaching and learning easier for both teachers and learners.

In his vote of thanks, the Supervisory Councillor for Education, Hon. Adediji John Oluwaseun, appreciated the Chairman for granting his request and charged all the school heads with the responsibility of ensuring effective teaching and learning in schools.

In attendance were the Vice Chairman of Irepo Local Government, Hon. Sunday Olanipekun Oyewole; Special Assistant on Political Matters to the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Yusuff Olatunji Ajagbe; Leader of the House, Hon. Sarafadeen Ayinde Sasay; Councillors; the Local Government Secretary, Hon. Muhammad Jamiu Abdul-Baki; the Chief of Staff, Hon. Rasaq Jelil Adewale; supervisory councillors, all SAs; Irepo PDP Party Chairman, Hon. Hassan Ismail Odejide Baade; NULGE Chairman, Comr. Musohir Omoboriowo; AOPSHON executives; and NUT executives.

