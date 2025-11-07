CFAO Healthcare South Africa proudly announces that it has attained a Level 3 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) status, following the successful verification of its 2025 scorecard. This achievement underscores the company's ongoing dedication to empowerment, inclusivity, and shared growth within the South African healthcare sector.

At the core of this achievement is the transfer of 25.1% of black ownership through CFAO Healthcare South Africa's partnership with Kapela Holdings, marking a significant step toward fostering inclusive participation in the organisation's governance and strategy.

This accreditation is significant for CFAO Healthcare South Africa and demonstrates the CFAO Group's commitment to transformation in South Africa, according to Philippe Franiatte, CEO of CFAO Healthcare Southern Africa Region. For over five years, Kapela Holdings has actively supported CFAO South Africa’s transformation and future sustainability by holding a 25.1% stake in four of the five subsidiary companies within CFAO South Africa, while aiding the country's transformation agenda.

CFAO Healthcare is the leading fully integrated pharmaceutical distributor in Africa, with operations spanning all five regional clusters (Northern, Western French-speaking, English-speaking, Portuguese-speaking, and Southern), covering the entire value chain - from manufacturing to retail. Established in October 2024, CFAO Healthcare South Africa aims to strengthen CFAO Healthcare’s capabilities across the Southern African region. By leveraging our regional footprint, operational excellence, and entrepreneurial spirit, we are well-positioned to scale our impact and improve access to quality medicines across the continent.

Strengthening governance through experienced board leadership

The appointment of Professor Fatima Abrahams to the board of CFAO Healthcare South Africa further affirms CFAO Healthcare South Africa’s dedication to genuine empowerment beyond mere compliance. A respected academic and experienced leader, Prof. Abrahams served on the Clicks Group Board for 15 years, offering extensive expertise in corporate governance and the pharmaceutical industry.

"Transformation is about more than numbers on a scorecard," said Professor Fatima Abrahams, newly appointed non-executive director of CFAO Healthcare South Africa. "It is about creating platforms where diverse voices influence strategy and where empowerment translates into real opportunities. I am honoured to join CFAO Healthcare South Africa at this important moment and to contribute to building a business that supports growth for people, suppliers, and communities."

Franiatte added, "We are thrilled to welcome Professor Abrahams to our Board. Her deep expertise and long-standing involvement in the healthcare industry will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our governance and advance inclusive transformation across the healthcare ecosystem."

A step in an ongoing journey

While the accreditation is a milestone, CFAO Healthcare South Africa emphasised that transformation is an ongoing journey. "We see empowerment as a process of continuous improvement. Our responsibility is to ensure that transformation is lived daily in our governance, in the diversity of our people, in our supplier relationships, and in the contributions we make to society. That is the only way to create long-term value for all stakeholders," Franiatte concludes.



