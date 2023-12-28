THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured depositors of the safety of their funds in Nigerian banks, stressing that banks in the country remain safe and sound.

The apex bank advised the public to continue their regular activities without being alarmed by reports that have not emanated from it about the health status of Nigerian banks.

The CBN stated that it is fully equipped to carry out its statutory duty of upholding a stable financial system in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Sidi-Ali, Hakama (Mrs), Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, the bank stated that “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has noticed reports, in certain media outlets, about a recommendation for the Federal Government to take over some CBN-supervised financial institutions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Nigerian banks remain safe and sound. The CBN encourages the public to continue their regular activities without being alarmed by reports that have not emanated from the CBN about the health status of Nigerian banks.

“The CBN is fully equipped to carry out its statutory duty of upholding a stable financial system in Nigeria.

“We assure the general public and depositors about the safety of their funds in Nigerian financial institutions.

“Bank customers are, therefore, advised to proceed with their banking transactions as usual, as there is no cause for concern.”

