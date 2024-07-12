Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) and OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) have been named among the world’s top 10 best airports in AirHelp's 2024 score report, securing second and sixth place respectively. Qatar’s Hamad International Airport claimed the top position.

“We are thrilled to have two of our airports ranked among the top 10 in the world, and we are especially proud that CTIA took the runner-up spot among very fierce competition from some of the world’s biggest and best airports,” says Mpumi Mpofu, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) CEO.

“This recognition goes to show that our hard work is paying off as we endeavour to ensure that our airports offer among the best facilities in the world and that travellers can enjoy a seamless experience across our airport network."

AirHelp is a company that secures compensation for air travellers following delays and cancellations and creates its rankings partially based on the claims it processes globally. It relies on external sources for tracking on-time performance, customer feedback and the quality of food and shopping options at 239 airports across the world.

The rankings were compiled from 17,550 airport ratings collected by surveying passengers from 64 countries about their most recently used airports, between 1 May 2023 and 30 April 2024.

Infrastructure and innovation

Mark Maclean, regional general manager (RGM) of Cape Town International Airport, says airport infrastructure is a key element to running an exceptional airport that distinguishes itself from others on the continent and the rest of the world.

"Infrastructure development is crucial. We've meticulously planned our airports, processes, and integrated innovative technology. Our infrastructure and systems must be purpose-fit of impeccable standards, and fully supportive of our objectives."

However, the most important asset in operating an exceptional airport is its people, which means it is imperative to promote a culture of staff who are motivated and people-centric.

"Above all, exceptional airports are built by exceptional people. Fostering a culture where staff are motivated and customer-centric is key to an airport’s success. Effective interaction, collaboration, empathy, and support are of utmost importance in our airport environment," says Maclean.

Taking the runner-up spot on AirHelp’s list of best airports is an achievement that ACSA is extremely proud of. It shows that we are doing things right and motivates us to do even better. I would like to thank all our staff members and stakeholders for their hard work and dedication that resulted in this recognition.

Jabulani Khambule, RGM of OR Tambo International Airport, says the backbone of the airport is made up of competent staff, and competent partners such as state and law enforcement agencies, airlines, and ground-handling agencies.

Being ranked the sixth-best airport in the world by AirHelp is a fantastic achievement and reflects the hard work and efforts of all staff and stakeholders involved in running ORTIA. We are very proud of this achievement and will continue to provide exceptional facilities and services to our passengers and customers.

Customer-centric philosophy

“Everything we do is about seamlessly connecting people to their next opportunity, so it is strategically important to ensure that our equipment and infrastructure is operating optimally to be able to deliver the level of service that we want."

Khambule describes customer service as non-negotiable, with ORTIA having a very strong focus on customer satisfaction, which we achieve through operational efficiency.

"Those are the things that set us apart from other airports. We are a very focused and strategic airport management company, that is very clear about the things it must chase to remain the preferred destination," says Khambule.

Mpofu adds that Acsa is pleased with the effectiveness of its Covid-19 recovery strategy which has resulted in the growth of passenger volumes and aircraft movements that have, in some cases, even exceeded Acsa’s projections.

“Despite the extreme challenges that we faced over the past few years, receiving this recognition highlights our collective ability to overcome adversity and uphold the operational excellence of Acsa,” says Mpofu.

"These achievements mark a moment of immense pride for all of us. To each staff member, who tirelessly contributes to ensuring an outstanding airport experience for every passenger and user, a heartfelt congratulations is in order."

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).