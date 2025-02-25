Ashden, a renowned climate solutions charity, is calling for applications from refugee-led clean energy enterprises in Uganda, Kenya, and Ethiopia for its new Inclusive Investment Pilots grants. These grants, available in amounts of up to £10,000 (local currency equivalent), are aimed at supporting clean energy projects in displacement settings, with six grants in Uganda, three in Kenya, and three in Ethiopia.

This initiative builds on Ashden’s commitment to renewable energy for refugees and displaced communities. The focus is on solar power, clean cooking technologies, and productive renewable energy solutions that are specifically designed for and led by refugees and displaced people. These grants are part of the Powering Refugees and Displaced People Award, launched in 2020, which addresses the critical energy needs of those in displacement.

Ashden’s new pilot program is designed to foster energy access innovation by providing financial inclusion to refugee entrepreneurs and organizations working on sustainable energy solutions. Successful applicants will not only receive funding but also gain technical assistance and communications support to help transform their initiatives into viable, revenue-generating energy delivery models.

Isona Shibata, Head of International Programmes at Ashden and author of the influential report on Refugee-led Energy Access, highlights the urgency of the program: “With 120 million displaced people globally, many of whom rely on firewood and charcoal for cooking and have limited access to electricity, there is an acute need to empower refugee entrepreneurs. These individuals must be at the forefront of efforts to deliver clean energy solutions, but historically, they’ve been unable to access the financial support or technical expertise required for a just transition.”

The initiative is generously funded by the Howden Foundation, the corporate foundation of the global insurance group Howden, which supports six Inclusive Investment Pilots in Kenya and Uganda. Clare Ballantine, Head of Howden Foundation, emphasizes, “We are proud to fund this pioneering program that directly supports refugee communities and the organizations working to enhance their resilience to climate change. Our focus includes solutions like solar irrigation and cooling as a service, which are critical for adapting to extreme heat and drought.”

This grant program is part of the broader Transforming Humanitarian Energy Access program, a collaboration between Ashden, Mercy Corps, and the UNITAR GPA Co-ordination Unit, supported by the Aurora Trust and UK AID through the Transforming Energy Access platform.

Applications for refugee-led clean energy projects are now open. Interested parties can find more details and submit applications through the Ashden website (THEA-IIP-apply). The deadline for stage one applications is March 17, 2025.

This opportunity is a unique chance to support and accelerate the growth of refugee-led clean energy enterprises that can transform displacement settings with sustainable and innovative energy solutions. Apply now to make an impact on the future of energy access for displaced communities.

