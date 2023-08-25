Dozens of African media figures on Friday called on the new military regime in Niger to respect press freedoms after a series of incidents.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) organised the appeal of some 80 people, including media owners in francophone Africa.

"We ask the junta to respect the right to information, to pluralism and media independence," said the statement.

It urged the regime in Niamey to "contribute towards the safety of local and international journalists".

The appeal cites several incidents since the July 26 coup which saw foreign and Nigerien reporters targeted at demonstrations or face intimidation and threats.

RSF said the facts showed that attacks on press freedom had increased since the coup.

Radio France Internationale and France 24 TV news have been cut in Niger since August 3.

Both services had already been suspended in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali, where coups d'Etat have also taken place.

Friday's appeal was also addressed "to the other Sahel states led by the military".

"We remind them of their duty to respect the rights of journalists and particularly of access to information in the interest of the peoples of the Sahel," it said.