AFRICAN governments have been urged to prioritise housing development and construction.

Giving the charge, Managing Director, TAF Africa Global, Mustapha Njie, said that priotising housing development would not only address a crucial need for affordable housing but also stimulate economic growth.

He said the impact of housing projects on job creation was evident, disclosing the TAF Africa Global created over 125 direct jobs within a week of starting construction on just 20 houses.

He disclosed that his firm has embarked on the delivery of 5,000 affordable homes through a public-private partnership with the government of Sierra Leone, predicting the ripple effect of the housing projects will undoubtedly create over 100,000 direct jobs.

“Housing development and construction should indeed be prioritized by all African governments as it not only addresses a crucial need for affordable housing but also stimulates economic growth.

“The potential for job creation and economic growth in Sierra Leone is tremendous we embark on the delivery of 5000 affordable homes through a public-private partnership with the government.

“The ripple effect of these housing projects will undoubtedly create over 100,000 direct jobs, benefiting the local workforce and contributing to the overall development and prosperity of the nation,” the renowned developer said.

Why describing it as commendable to see public-private collaborations in addressing the housing shortage and providing affordable homes to the people, Njie said that by prioritising housing development, African governments would be laying the foundations for sustainable economic growth, social stability, and improved quality of life for their citizens.

He said: ”Let us continue to advocate for housing as a priority area in development and work towards building stronger, more inclusive communities throughout .Africa. Together, we can create a brighter future for all.”

