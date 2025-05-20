“African countries are better equipped for the ‘critical’ minerals boom than past commodity super-cycles.”

A webinar convened by the Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG) webinar explored global geopolitics and Africa’s strategic role in critical minerals, highlighting cobalt

This is according to United Nations Economic Commission for Africa economist John R Sloan.

He adds that this is because of frameworks such as the Africa Mining Vision and Africa’s Green Minerals Strategy to guide policies for value-addition and industrialisation.

His insights are from a webinar convened by the Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG) focused on Navigating Geopolitics and Market Shifts in Africa’s Critical Minerals Sector and drew participants from across the mining, policy, and investment sectors.

The session underscored the importance of proactive policymaking, regional collaboration, and transparent governance to ensure Africa captures long-term value from its mineral wealth.

Africa’s role significant

As global demand for critical minerals accelerates and countries tighten export policies to secure supply chains, Africa’s role as a key player in the energy transition has never been more significant.

However, intensifying geopolitical tensions, particularly between the US and China, are reshaping Africa's critical minerals landscape.

Strategic importance growing

Chaired by CMAG’s head of markets and research Dr Theo Acheampong, the webinar included expert insights from Christopher Vandome, senior research fellow, Africa Programme, Chatham House, Dinah McLeod, director general, Cobalt Institute, and John R. Sloan, economist, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

The speakers shared expert insights on emerging policy and market trends, with a focus on cobalt supply chains in the DRC, Africa’s positioning in a polarised global economy, and how tariff regimes and export bans are shaping investment flows into African mining projects.

“The strategic importance of Africa’s mineral resources is only growing,” says Dr. Acheampong.

“This webinar highlighted the urgency for African nations to build resilient, value-added critical minerals industries that can withstand external shocks.

“Events like this are a crucial part of CMAG achieving its mission to put Africa at the heart of international discussions surrounding critical minerals and associated supply chains.”

