The African Development Bank (AfDB) has provided a $1 million grant to support emergency food response in flood-affected communities in Northeastern Nigeria, in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP).

David Stevenson, WFP’s Country Director in Nigeria, disclosed this in Maiduguri, saying “the grant, aimed at addressing the immediate food needs of affected communities, is part of AfDB’s efforts to support the Nigerian government in tackling the humanitarian crisis in the Northeast.”

According to him, the floods displaced families who had begun rebuilding their lives after years of violence, making it even harder for them to support themselves.

Stevenson noted that the Cadre Harmonisé analysis projects that 33 million Nigerians could be food insecure by August 2025.

Abdul Kamara, AfDB’s Director-General for Nigeria, commended the Federal Government of Nigeria and WFP for their efforts to improve the lives of Nigerian families.

The new funding complements AfDB’s ongoing efforts to restructure the Programme for Integrated Agricultural Development, Adaptation to Climate Change (PIDACC), and the Inclusive Basic Service Delivery and Livelihood Empowerment Programme.

These programmes provide essential services in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states. WFP also delivers food and nutrition assistance to one million people in Borno State each month.

The agency trains healthcare workers to screen and manage acute malnutrition among women and children, promoting maternal, infant, and young child nutrition practices.

The partnership between AfDB and WFP aims to address the immediate food needs of affected communities, while also supporting long-term recovery and resilience efforts.

By providing emergency food assistance, AfDB and WFP are helping to prevent a further deterioration of the food security situation in Northeastern Nigeria.

The $1 million grant from AfDB will be used to purchase and distribute food to affected communities, as well as to support other emergency response activities.

This support is critical, as the floods have exacerbated an already fragile food security situation in the region.

The AfDB-WFP partnership demonstrates the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing humanitarian crises and promoting sustainable development.

As the situation in Northeastern Nigeria continues to evolve, AfDB and WFP remain committed to supporting the government and affected communities in their recovery efforts.

