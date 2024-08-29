Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the Abuja Industrial Park, being developed by Zeberced Group, will create 40,000 jobs and improve Nigeria’s economy when fully operational.

Wike stated this when he visited the site, located at Idu Industrial Zone, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The minister, who was visibly excited by the level of development at the ark, promised to personally brief President Bola Tinubu on what he had seen.

Describing the project as mind-boggling, Wike expressed optimism that it would grow the nation’s economy and create employment for the teeming youths in FCT.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’ve never seen this in the entire country. This is the first time I am seeing this.

“Some people have been conceptualising industrial parks, but from what I’m seeing here, this is to me a wonderland and we commend them,” he said.

He added that the project, which had been approved to operate as a Free Zone, would attract lots of businesses due to the availability of stable power supply.

The minister commended the company for its commitment to completing the project and for its decision to expand the access road to the park.

He assured the continued support of the FCT Administration to ensure that the road project was completed.

He expressed optimism that the road project, when completed, would accelerate the development of Idu District.

“From what the Managing Director of the company, Mr Adil Kurt said, the park is going to create not less than 40,000 direct employments and that is huge.

“There is no government that will not support this kind of investment.

“Having gone around, we can attest to the fact that this is really what we need to grow our economy. You can imagine how the whole of Idu will be developed.

“This is what every government craves for, and we must give them the necessary support,” he said.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).