Africa, a land of breathtaking landscapes and unparalleled wildlife, is safari. For wildlife lovers and adventure seekers, an African safari is a dream trip, to see the planet’s most iconic animals in their natural habitat. Planning the perfect safari can be overwhelming with so many amazing destinations to choose from. To help you narrow down the options, we’ve compiled a list of the 5 best safari destinations in Africa, each offering a unique and unforgettable experience.

The Masai Mara is the ultimate African safari destination, famous for its endless plains and high density of wildlife. Located in southwestern Kenya, it’s most famous for the Great Migration, an annual spectacle where millions of wildebeest, zebras and gazelles thunder across the plains in search of greener pastures. This dramatic event, which happens between July and October, is a sight to see, attracting predators in its wake.

Highlights:

The Great Migration: See the river crossings of the Mara River where crocodiles lie in wait for the migrating herds. Note that during the wildebeest migration, a specialized safari vehicle such as the safari land cruiser or tour van is the best choice. Guests on a budget can go for 4×4, offroad SUVs such as the new model Toyota Rav4, Jeep Wrangler or the Toyota Prado.Big Cat Paradise: The Mara is one of the best places in Africa to see large prides of lions, cheetahs hunting on the open plains and the elusive leopard.Maasai Culture: Meet the local Maasai people and learn about their culture and traditions.Hot Air Balloon Safaris: See the stunning landscape and wildlife from above with a magical hot air balloon ride at dawn.

Best Time to Visit: July to October for the Great Migration.

2. Etosha National Park, Namibia

Etosha National Park is a unique safari experience centered around a massive salt pan visible from space. The park is in northwestern Namibia and is known for its stark and beautiful landscapes. During the dry season, the park’s waterholes become a magnet for wildlife, making for great game viewing.

Highlights:

Etosha Salt Pan: The huge salt pan creates a dramatic landscape.Floodlit Waterholes: Many of the camps have floodlit waterholes so you can watch wildlife come to drink at night.Desert-Adapted Wildlife: Etosha is home to a variety of desert-adapted animals, black-faced impala and desert elephant.Black Rhino: The park is one of the best places in Africa to see the endangered black rhino.

Best Time to Visit: Dry season, May to October, is the best time to see wildlife as animals congregate around the waterholes.

3. Kruger National Park, South Africa

Kruger National Park is one of Africa’s largest and most famous game reserves. Located in northeastern South Africa, it’s known for its good infrastructure, making it a great option for self-drive safaris. The park’s diverse habitats, from forests to open savannas, support an incredible variety of wildlife, including the Big Five.

Highlights:

The Big Five: Kruger is one of the best places to see the Big Five, with a high density of leopards.Self-Drive Safaris: The park’s well-maintained roads allow visitors to explore at their own pace.Private Game Reserves: For a more exclusive experience, stay in one of the private game reserves that border the park, such as Sabi Sand, famous for leopard sightings.Walking Safaris: Get up close and personal with the African bush on a guided walking safari.

Best Time to Visit: Dry season, May to September, is the best time to see wildlife as animals congregate around water sources.

4. Okavango Delta, Botswana

A true oasis in the middle of the Kalahari Desert, the Okavango Delta is a unique and magical safari destination. This vast inland delta is a maze of lagoons, channels and islands, creating a stunning landscape that’s best explored by mokoro (a traditional dugout canoe). The delta is a haven for wildlife, with large herds of elephants and buffalo and a healthy population of predators.

*Highlights: Mokoro Safaris: Paddle silently through the delta’s waterways in a mokoro for a peaceful wildlife viewing experience.

Birdlife: The delta is a birdwatcher’s paradise with over 400 species of birds.Intimate Camps: The Okavango Delta is famous for its small, exclusive camps that offer a personalized safari experience.Unique Wildlife: In addition to the Big Five, the delta is home to species like the sitatunga antelope and the African wild dog.

Best Time to Visit: Dry season, June to August, is the best time to visit as the delta is flooded and wildlife is concentrated on the islands.

5. Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Next to the Masai Mara, Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park is another iconic safari destination and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Serengeti is a vast ecosystem of endless plains, acacia-studded savannas and riverine forests. It’s also part of the Great Migration, as the herds spend most of the year here, calving in the southern plains from December to March.

Highlights:

The Great Migration: The Serengeti offers a year-round view of the migration, with different areas of the park being the best viewing spots at different times of the year.* Wildlife: The park is home to the “Big Five” (lion, leopard, elephant, rhino and buffalo) and an incredible diversity of other animals, giraffes, hippos and numerous antelope species.Landscapes: The sheer size of the Serengeti is breathtaking, true wilderness.Luxury and Mobile Camps: The Serengeti has a wide range of accommodation options, from luxury lodges to mobile camps that follow the migration.

