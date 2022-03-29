DUBAI- Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, met with Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, a leading global asset management company, to discuss ways of boosting their investments in various economic sectors.

The meeting took place during the Investopia Investment Summit, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2022.

Al Marri highlighted the summit’s key role in creating new paths for supporting the transformation to the future economy, as well as encouraging international investments and accelerating the pace of innovation.

The summit offers a distinguished opportunity to generate the best ideas for developing the economy and international investment trends, in light of major global transformations to technology, digitisation and the new economy, he added.

Due to the directives of its leadership, the UAE is determined to attain an advanced stature in the future economy, through adopting strategies and proactive solutions in line with the Principles of the 50 and related projects, he said in conclusion.

The Investopia summit is one of the major strategic initiatives within the first set of the ‘Projects of the 50’ announced by the UAE Government. It is designed to provide a new global avenue to discuss future investment opportunities and support national ambitions and investment attraction programmes.

The Summit has set an ambitious target to enhance the inward flow of investments to attract AED 550 billion in FDI into the country by 2031, to reach AED 1 trillion by 2051.