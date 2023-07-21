RIYADH — The Public Investments Fund (PIF) announced on Thursday the establishment of SAWANI company, which will effectively contribute to the growth of the Saudi camel dairy industry.



SAWANI will also contribute to developing the local production system to make the secto sustainable.



The company aims at a leadership role in camel dairy products, in a way that contributes to supporting the agricultural and food sector and diversifying the local economy in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.



SAWANI will work, in cooperation with the private sector, to raise the production capacity of camel dairy products. It will seek to raise the standards of the local production system by adopting the best and most modern operational practices in the sector and by localization of knowledge and technologies in the agricultural and food sector.



The company will take into account sustainability in all the stages of production, distribution and marketing, in addition to raising awareness about the health benefits of camel dairy among consumers in Saudi Arabia, and enhancing the camel's position in the long-standing cultural legacy of the Kingdom.



As for the health benefits, camel dairy is considered a rich source of vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A,B,C and E. It contains a high percentage of calcium, protein and antioxidants.



Majed Al-Assaf, PIF’s Head of Consumer Goods and Retail in the MENA Investments Division, said Saudi Arabia has wide experience and large capabilities to expand its operations in the sector of camel dairy products.



These capabilities will give the Saudi market economic and competitive advantages across the entire supply chain, and this will help strengthen and expand the operational processes within the sector's system.



It will also contribute in the future to increasing the production capacity of camel dairy, which is a rich source of integrated nutrients, and to export it to global and regional markets.



The establishment of SAWANI by PIF will enhance the growth of the agricultural and food sector, and contribute in achieving sustainable economic and social development within the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



SAWANI also aims to increase the level of awareness and knowledge to preserve this wealth and strive to improve and sustain the best scientific practices in manufacturing high-quality products locally.



PIF owns a number of strategic investment ventures in the agricultural and food sector that contribute to the diversification of the economy, the growth of the gross domestic product (GDP), and support the national products and industries.



Among these investments is the launch of the Saudi Coffee Company, which aims to promote Saudi Khawlani coffee, and the Halal Products Development Company, which aims to invest in the halal products industry sector in Saudi Arabia.



Since 2017, the Public Investments Fund has established a total of 84 companies in 13 strategic sectors.

