DUBAI - Saudi central bank net foreign assets rose by $12.8 billion in September from previous month, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The net foreign assets rose to 1.576 trillion riyals in September from 1.528 trillion riyals in August, the data showed.

While there was an increase from the previous month, net foreign assets were down 6.5% year-on-year, the data showed.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Tomasz Janowski)