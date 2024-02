DUBAI - Saudi central bank net foreign assets fell by $1.09 billion in December, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The net foreign assets fell to 1.564 trillion riyals ($417.1 billion) in December from 1.568 trillion riyals in November, the data showed.

Net foreign assets were down 5.3% year-on-year in December.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(Reporting by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Kevin Liffey)