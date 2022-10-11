JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia’s foreign reserve assets recorded a jump of SR40.8 billion during the month of September 2022, reaching SR1756.2 billion, compared to August 2022, according to the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).



The monthly statistical bulletin of SAMA showed that the Kingdom’s reserve assets increased by SR10.6 billion, or one percent, compared to September 2021.



The value of foreign currency reserves, which represents about 95 percent of total assets, increased by about one percent last month, reaching SR1666.7 billion.



The special drawing rights registered a decrease of 9 percent while the value of the reserves with the International Monetary Fund registered a decrease of three percent, the SAMA data pointed out.

