Qatar - International reserves and foreign currency liquidity of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) jumped last July to reach QR241.572bn an increase of 14.13 percent, compared to QR 211.325bn in the same month last year.

The figures issued Monday by QCB showed an increase in its official reserves at the end of last month, compared to what it was at the end of the same month last year, by about QR 29.229bn, to reach QR 183.119bn, driven by the increase in the central balances of bonds and foreign treasury bills about QR 24.464bn, to the level of QR 137.606bn in July 2023.

The official reserves consist of major components, which are foreign bonds and bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, special drawing rights deposits, and Qatar's share in the International Monetary Fund.

In addition to the official reserves, there are other liquid assets (Foreign Currency Deposits), so the two together constitute what is known as the total foreign reserves.

Relatedly, gold reserves increased, as of the end of July 2023, by about QR 7.191bn, compared to July 2022, to reach QR 22.131bn.

Meanwhile, the State of Qatar's shares of SDR deposits at the IMF increased as of the end of July 2023 by QR 120mn compared to July 2022, reaching QR 5.313bn.

Balances in foreign banks declined by about QR 2.545bn to reach QR 18.067bn at the end of July 2023.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).