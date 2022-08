Qatar attracted investments worth $19.2 billion in Q2 2022, which amounted to 71% of all investment into the Middle East, the Peninsula Qatar reported citing figures from the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (IPA Qatar).

The investments created 6,680 jobs across 11 projects, with the top sectors being software and IT, business services, financial services, and coal, oil and gas.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com