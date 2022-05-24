RIYADH — The total assets of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) in the locally listed companies amounted to about SR855.91 billion, divided among 22 local companies, according to a monitoring carried out by Okaz/Saudi Gazette.



This was after the announcement made by the Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) on Sunday about the sale of its 625 million shares to PIF. KHC founder Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal signed an agreement with the PIF to sell 625 million shares, representing 16.87 percent of the company’s share capital. By this, the market value of PIF’s shares in KHC reached about SR6.24 billion.



The PIF had earlier acquired about four percent of the Saudi Aramco shares, and its current market value is about SR313.6 billion. The Saudi sovereign fund has not sold any part of the Aramco shares so far. Saudi Aramco is the highest listed local company in which PIF has a stake.



The PIF owns 67.18 percent of the shares of the Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) with a value of SR141.89 billion. STC was followed by SNB (Al Ahli Bank) with a value of SR113.39 billion regarding the PIF stake.



The Fund has also acquired stakes in other major Saudi companies such as Maa’den, Saudi Electricity Co., ACWA Power, Riyad Bank, Tadawul (Saudi Stock Exchange), and Elm with a value ranging between $10 billion and $99 billion for each company.



The PIF’s ownership amounted to between SR1 billion and SR9 billion in each of the following companies — Alinma Bank, the Kingdom Holding Co., Southern Cement, Emaar, Al-Akaria Saudi Real Estate Co., Bahri, and Qassim Cement.



The PIF has also stakes in Yanbu Cement, SAPTCO, Eastern Cement, Saudi Gas Co., and Saudi Ceramics Co. with a value ranging between SR200 million and SR700 million.



A recent report showed that PIF’s ownership in the American market amounted to about $43.57 billion (SR163.4 billion) by the end of the first quarter of this year.



The Fund raised its stakes in four giant companies, namely Take-Two Interactive, PayPal, Alibaba Group, and Farfetch Ltd.

