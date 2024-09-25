UAE - Investec, a leading international bank and wealth manager, has opened its office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. This expansion extends its distinctive offering to the Gulf region.

The DIFC office connects high-net-worth clients, family offices and financial institutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with advisory and arranging services in private banking, wealth and investment management, and corporate and investment banking. The new location will leverage Investec’s enhanced services in Switzerland, which draws on its Swiss banking heritage, group resources and investment processes.

The Investec Group operates in two anchor geographies, South Africa and the UK, as well as the US, Ireland, the Channel Islands, Mauritius, India and Continental Europe. The establishment of an office in DIFC enables Investec to be closer to its clients, connecting them to a comprehensive network of international capabilities and expertise.

Critical role

DIFC plays a critical role in leading and shaping the future of finance. With its strategic location and business-friendly legal and regulatory frameworks, DIFC provides an excellent platform for Investec to expand its operations and serve a diverse client base.

The Centre is currently home to over 6,000 companies, including 230+ banks, 27 of the top 29 globally systemically important banks, as well as 400+ of the world’s leading wealth and asset managers.

Cumesh Moodliar, CEO of Investec Bank Limited, said: “We see a sustained emergence of high-net-worth individuals in Dubai and the Gulf as the region offers connectivity, quality services and growth opportunities for domestic and international companies. This reflects the increasing importance of the region for the global economy and the ambitious growth agenda of these markets. We are following our clients into this high growth market with the personalised private banking and wealth management services as well as access to our corporate and investment banking capabilities.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “We are delighted to welcome Investec to DIFC and Dubai. DIFC’s world-class business ecosystem, legal and regulatory framework and world-class infrastructure continues to attract financial institutions looking to access deep pools of wealth from family offices, sovereign funds, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. By establishing in DIFC, Investec can use Dubai as a gateway to more than $3 trillion of private wealth within an hour’s flight.”

Relationship-centric approach

Investec is well-known for its relationship-centric approach, which is augmented by technological capabilities, underpinning a client ecosystem that benefits from an integrated international offering.

Darryn Solomon, Senior Executive Officer of the Investec DIFC office, explained: “Investec prides itself on delivering world-class service and creating enduring worth for our stakeholders. We look forward to providing clients with access to global private banking and investment management as well as corporate and investment banking opportunities, tailored to meet their evolving needs.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).