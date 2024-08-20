NEW YORK - Goldman Sachs has hired veteran investment banker Matt Beitzel, who used to lead Citigroup's coverage of North American banks, as a partner in its financial institutions group, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Beitzel will start at Goldman in November after a period of gardening leave, according to people familiar with the matter. In his new role, Beitzel will lead Goldman's dealmaking efforts involving banks and other financial services firms in the Americas.

A Goldman spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Beitzel, who has covered financial institutions for more than 20 years, worked as a managing director at Credit Suisse before joining Citi in 2014.

Beitzel holds a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from Indiana University and earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)