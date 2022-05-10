Cairo – Egypt’s net international reserves have reached $37.12 billion at the end of April 2022, compared to $40.34 billion during the same period a year earlier.

The foreign reserves in Egypt last April were higher than $37.08 billion in March, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced in a recent bourse disclosure.

The CBE had announced last December that Egypt’s net international reserves went up by 0.14% month-on-month (MoM) to $40.90 billion at the end of November 2021.

