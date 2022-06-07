Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company and private equity firm EQT are set to acquire Envirotainer, a Swedish biophama transport services provider, from Cinven and Novo Holdings.

The enterprise value amounts to approximately 2.8 billion euros ($3 billion), according to a statement from Mubadala on Tuesday.

The investment will support Envirotainer's expansion in Asia Pacific geographies and continued growth in its other core markets.

Mubadala, with its $284 billion portfolio, is the linchpin of UAE's diversification efforts and deploys its capital across sectors globally.

EQT is a global investment organization with 77 billion euros in assets under management across 36 active funds.

