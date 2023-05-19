DUBAI - Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ has hired Jawad Shafique, formerly KPMG's partner for deal advisory in the lower Gulf, as director for portfolio investments, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

ADQ, Abu Dhabi's third biggest sovereign wealth fund, has been hiring more bankers in the last two years as it steps up dealmaking in the United Arab Emirates and overseas.

Shafique, who has been at KPMG in the UAE for more than a decade, has a long track record as an M&A adviser, working with institutional investors, asset management firms and on cross border deals, according to information on his Linkedin.

Shafique could not immediately be reached for comment. ADQ declined to comment.

