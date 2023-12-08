DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Barbados have signed a Promotion and Protection of Investment Agreement to reinforce investor interest, expand the flow of investment, and strengthen the economic and trade ties between the two countries.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and by Kerrie Symmonds, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, on behalf of Barbados.

The agreement was exchanged on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), currently taking place at Expo City Dubai.

Al Hashimy also met with Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados, where both sides commended the growing bilateral ties between the two nations, and emphasised the importance of establishing trade and economic relations, through enhancing market conditions and the exchange of expertise within the public and private sectors.

The two sides reaffirmed the importance of responsible and conscious investments that address environmental challenges.

Al Hashimy expressed her appreciation to Barbados for participating in COP28, and contributing to the event’s success.

Earlier, Mottley participated in the World Climate Action Summit, which is held alongside COP28.