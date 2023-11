Saudi ACWA Power is planning to start the construction works of Egypt’s largest wind farm in early 2024, Al Mal News reported on November 7th.

The project will be carried out with investments amounting to $1.5 billion.

The farm will have a total capacity of up to 1,100 megawatts annually.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).