Mukesh Ambani has overtaken Gautam Adani as the richest man in India, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Owing to an increase in stock prices of Reliance Industries Limited, Ambani gained $3.59 billion in just the last 24 hours, bringing his total net worth to $99.7 billion.

Gautam Adani's total net worth now stands at $98.7 billion, after gaining $2.96 billion in the last 24 hours.

Mukesh Ambani is now the eighth richest man in the world.

