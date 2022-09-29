Saudi Arabia's Savvy Games Group, owned by sovereign wealth fund PIF, will invest 142 billion riyals ($37.8 billion) across four initiatives as it aims to become a global hub for gaming, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

The investments will include 70 billion riyals to take several minority stakes in "key companies" that support Savvy's game development agenda and 50 billion riyals earmarked to acquire "a leading game publisher to become a strategic development partner".

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Enas Alashray in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai; editing by David Evans)