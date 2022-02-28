Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) has opened its new offices in London, New York and Hong Kong. This comes in line with PIF’s global expansion strategy and will be instrumental in its future international growth.

PIF is an active investor in some of the world’s most innovative and transformational industries and businesses - including in the UK, Europe, US, Asia and South America.

The new subsidiary companies offices will further enable PIF to continue to work with its partners across regions globally while helping to transform global economies and drive the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia.

The PIF move reflects its commitment to global partnerships and in investing in sectors, industries and companies that will shape the economies of the future.

As part of its five-year growth plan, PIF aims to boost its assets under management to $1.07 trillion by the end of 2025 while continuing to create new sectors, companies and jobs.

A key element of PIF’s success has been the strategic economic partnerships it has developed with many of the world’s leading investors and businesses.

