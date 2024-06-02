FINANCE and National Economy Minister and Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat – the sovereign wealth fund of the kingdom) chairman Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa affirmed the solid ties between the kingdom and the People’s Republic of China highlighting the ongoing growth and advancement in various fields.

This announcement was made following Mumtalakat’s signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Investment Co-operation (CIC) to explore potential investment opportunities.

The agreement was reached during the state visit of His Majesty King Hamad, the President of the current session of the Arab Summit, and the accompanying official delegation’s visit to China.

The MoU was signed by Shaikh Salman and CIC board chairman and chief executive officer Peng Chun.

Shaikh Salman highlighted that the signing of this MoU reflects both parties’ commitment to enhancing co-operation, fostering stronger ties, and realising the two countries’ shared visions and aspirations.

Shaikh Salman noted that the MoU seeks to strengthen collaboration between Mumtalakat and CIC through the establishment of strategic partnerships, the exchange of expertise, and the exploration of investment opportunities that would contribute to enhancing economic co-operation between the two countries.

This agreement highlights Mumtalakat’s ongoing commitment to pursuing investments in key sectors that promote job creation and economic diversification, in line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 objectives.

