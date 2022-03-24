Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Investcorp, which completed its initial public offering on December 17, 2021, has been listed publicly on Nasdaq.

Investcorp Executive Chairman, Mohammed Alardhi, rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Wednesday in honour of the public listing.

“This ceremony, reflecting the launch of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I, represented an important milestone for us and signals how far we have grown the Investcorp platform since our founding in 1982,” said Alardhi.

SPAC market

“Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I marks our entry into the SPAC market, and while this may be a new investment vehicle for us, the overall strategy fits our deal making heritage very well. Since our formation we have been stewards of capital for our clients with a focus in private equity and identifying, partnering with, and growing companies.”

SPAC, also known as a 'blank check company', is a shell corporation listed on a stock exchange with the purpose of acquiring a private company, thus making it public without going through the traditional initial public offering process.

