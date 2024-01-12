DUBAI: Emirates NBD has enabled more than 232 mutual funds on the bank’s digital wealth platform ENBD X, allowing customers to buy and sell instantly, with straight through processing.

Emirates NBD customers can now select the mutual fund of their choice from an array of more than 232 funds that are managed by leading global asset managers including Emirates NBD Asset Management, BlackRock, Fidelity and Pimco, on their digital wealth platform that already houses more than 11,000 global equities and 150 regional equities. The array of mutual funds strengthens a versatile range of investment options available on ENBD X, which has more than 150 banking services for customers.

Mutual funds listed on the digital wealth platform display risk and sustainability rates by renowned financial services company Morningstar as well as historical performance, giving customers an accurate analysis of funds they may select for investment. In addition, listed mutual funds can be bought or sold instantly on the platform, with a seamless, simplistic processing journey.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said, “The launch of a wide variety of mutual funds on ENBD X’s wealth management platform reflects the bank’s commitment to the investment needs of our customers. The addition of mutual funds is another significant step in our journey to create an exceptional, global mobile App, where customers can complete everyday banking needs and further invest in a range of saving instruments to build a holistic savings portfolio. ENBD X, is truly, the App for banking and more.”

Pedro Sousa Cardoso, Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said, “Convenience, agility, and seamlessness are cornerstones in our goal to offer customers a first-class experience in their digital banking needs. With the launch of more than 232 mutual funds, we have further empowered our customers to manage their wealth and securely invest in the savings instrument of their choice. ENBD X now showcases a stronger digital experience that gives customers full control of their wealth and finances on a single platform.”

Emirates NBD’s recently launched digital wealth platform allows customers to trade securities and ETFs on both global exchanges such as Nasdaq, NYSE, and London Stock Exchange and local markets such as Dubai Financial Market, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Nasdaq Dubai.