ArabFinance: Egyptian venture capital (VC) firm DisrupTech has raised over $25.1 million in the second close of funding, Co-founder Mohamed Okasha told Amwal Al Ghad on March 30th.

Foreign institutions contributed 80% to the funding, while other institutions and individuals accounted for only 20%, Okasha added.

The top official said that DisrupTech is set to invest 30% of its funding in 2022.

There is no plan for exiting any of the companies DisrupTech is currently investing in, he added.

Okasha revealed that the VC firm has invested in nine companies over the last two years including Brimore, Khazna, Fatora, Mozare3, and Nexta.