Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (ADCP), a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global, to support the development of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), today announced its partnership with A.P. Moller Capital P/S, a value-add infrastructure fund manager focused on high growth markets, and part of the A.P. Moller Group.

This new investment in A.P. Moller Capital’s Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II (EMIF II) reinforces ADCP’s commitment to the development of the institutional financial ecosystem from its headquarters at the ADGM, and creates a partnership with a leading global infrastructure and logistics investor and operator.

With this partnership, A.P. Moller Capital strengthens its commitment to the region, leading to potential growth opportunities in the years ahead.

A.P. Moller Capital strategically focuses on, among other areas, opportunities in upper middle market infrastructure investments in sectors such as transportation and renewable energy across the asset lifecycle, from greenfield developments to brownfield assets with growth opportunities.

As part of the A.P. Moller Group, A.P. Moller Capital benefits from over a century of knowledge, experience and insights the group has accumulated through investing in and operating scaled assets in logistics and transportation in diverse markets around the globe. It has built a highly experienced team which brings together investors with decades of experience in industrial value creation from within the A.P. Moller Group, as well as global private equity and infrastructure investment firms.

In a joint statement, Maxime Franzetti and Fatima Al Noaimi of Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners said, “We are excited to begin our partnership with A.P. Moller Capital. The A.P. Moller Capital team are highly experienced investors in infrastructure in emerging markets with strong track records, and we are confident that they will add further global expertise, specialist capability and strategic relationships to the ADGM ecosystem.

"We believe there are many other potential areas of collaboration with A.P. Moller Capital and the wider A.P. Moller Group, and we look forward to continuing to build the A.P. Moller presence and brand in the ADGM.”