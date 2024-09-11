Abu Dhabi and US joint venture RedBird IMI has sold British magazine The Spectator to hedge fund boss Sir Paul Marshall for £100 million ($131 million).

RedBird acquired the magazine last year as part of its Telegraph Media Group deal with owners, the Barclay brothers.

Marshall is co-founder of hedge fund Marshall Wace, which has $65 billion in assets under management, and is an investor in right-wing TV station GB news which was founded in 2021.

RedBird IMI is a joint venture of New York private equity firm RedBird Capital and Abu Dhabi-based company International Media Investments (IMI).

The Spectator is associated with the centre right and right wing of British politics, formerly edited by ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson from 1999 to 2005, during the time that he served as a member of parliament (MP) in opposition during the Tony Blair-led Labour Government.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com