MoneyHash said it plans to become the first super-API for payment orchestration and revenue operations in the Middle East and Africa.
Its plan is to empower businesses in these markets to streamline their payments and optimize operations, Magnitt reported.
The company has been running beta testing since 2021, with 17 companies using their tools.
This round is an extension on an undisclosed six-figure sum raised in 2021.
