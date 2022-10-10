Abu Dhabi – Equevu has made its official debut in Abu Dhabi as the first Emirati-developed workplace savings platform committed to providing businesses and their employees access to world-class savings options.

Registered with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Equevu enables employees, through their employers, to invest a percentage of their salaries in a highly rated investment portfolio to serve as a savings wallet or a pension nest-egg, according to a press release on Sunday

Employers can offer this benefit as a replacement for the end-of-service gratuity or an additional benefit for their employees, who will get to choose investment options.

CEO of Equevu, Hazem Abdel Rahman, said: “The UAE and the GCC at large are quickly moving into advanced country territory with their ambitious plans and impressive implementations. Providing workplace saving solutions falls in line with regional governments’ objectives to attract and retain the best talents in the world.”

He added: “The key to financial freedom isn’t earning more money, but it is saving and investing more money, consistently over time. This is the principle that we follow and promote at Equevu. The funds can be withdrawn anytime so the employees will have peace of mind.”

Workplace savings solutions are widespread in Australia, Europe, and North America, typically as part of private pension programs. Globally, financially stressed employees are 5 times more likely to be distracted at work and around 46% of employees spend three hours or more during the work-week thinking about or dealing with financial issues.

Equevu seeks to provide value to both employers and employees with a vision to become the Middle East's main technology platform for savings solutions.

