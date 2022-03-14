RIYADH: UAE-based sustainable fashion brand, The Giving Movement, has raised $15 million in a series A round led by Knuru Capital with participation from other investors.

The company will use the funds to grow and develop its recently announced children and baby line categories as well as expand to further markets.

The Giving Movement was founded in 2020 with the aim to keep a sustainable supply chain as well as 100 percent of the manufacturing of goods in the UAE.

