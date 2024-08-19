Saudi Yalla Plus has closed its seed investment round, securing SAR 10 million ($2.70 million), according to a press release.

The round was led by Merak Capital, with participation from Khwarizmi Ventures, Isometry Capital, and angel investors from the Middle East and the US.

Established in 2022 by Abdullah Alrabeh and Bader Alnasser, Yalla Plus offers an integrated point-of-sale (POS) system that includes payment management, customer feedback processing, and delivery solutions.

Meanwhile, the company serves thousands of entrepreneurs across 11 countries, with plans to reach 100,000 entrepreneurs in 50 countries across the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Abdullah Alrabeh, Co-Founder and CEO of Yalla Plus, highlighted growth plans to develop powerful software that enables entrepreneurs and businesses worldwide to expand.

The company aims to attract top Saudi and global talent and build a Saudi tech giant that will serve 100,000 entrepreneurs in the next five years.

Abdullah Altamami, Partner and CEO of Merak Capital, said: "Yalla Plus has succeeded in creating an integrated technical system that is flexible and reliable, distinguishing itself by gaining the trust of both local and international companies in the hospitality sector.”

