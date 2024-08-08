Jeddah: The Red Sea Fund announced yesterday that it started the Post-Production Cycle 4, which offers financial support to directors of Arab nationality/origin and African nationality for feature-length (60 minutes or more) documentaries or animation projects that are already at the rough-cut stage and require financial support to bring them to completion.



A dynamic force in the Arab and African film financing, the Red Sea Fund operates across four cycles, encompassing projects in stages of development, production, and post-production.



Since it was established, in 2021, the fund has supported more than 250 filmmakers and launched various initiatives to support the film industry. It collaborates with international festivals and offers financial prizes for outstanding projects.



Those wishing to apply for Cycle 4 may register, until August 21, 2024, via the link: https://redseafilmfest.com/en/red-sea-fund-2/.