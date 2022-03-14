RIYADH: Saudi-based perishable food marketplace Qawafel has raised $3 million in a seed fund round led by capital firms AlSayed Group and Khwarizmi Ventures.

The business-to-business startup plans to use the funding to expand its operations, improve and create products and services, as well as enter the frozen food market.

Founded in 2020, Qawafel links suppliers to buyers in the confectionery and refrigerated market with more than 5000 points of sale currently serving in 188 cities.

