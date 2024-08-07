Abha: The Aseer Municipality, represented by Al-Naqi Municipality, announced the launch of seven investment opportunities through the Municipal Investment Portal "Furas" for private sector establishments.



These opportunities span various commercial, sports, entertainment, and industrial fields, aiming to enhance service levels, improve quality of life, and boost regional investment.



The municipality invited interested investors to review the opportunities and competition details through Furas at https://furas.momra.gov.sa/.