Paklaunch has closed its seed funding round with undisclosed value to boost the startup ecosystem in Pakistan and the GCC region, according to a press release.

The fundraising was led by Disrupt.com with the participation from Indus Valley Capital as well as angel investors affiliated with Google and Meta.

Paklaunch will use the funding to expand its footprint beyond Pakistan, targeting key GCC countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Aly Fahd, Founder of Paklaunch, said: "Our mission is to discover high-potential ventures beyond conventional hubs and support their growth.”

“From experimenting with startup ideas to developing them into viable businesses, this partnership positions us ideally to support the growth of new ventures in Pakistan and beyond,” Fahd added.

Uzair Gadit, Founding Partner at Disrupt.com, commented: "Their commitment to supporting startups resonates deeply with our vision of empowering budding entrepreneurs. Partnering with them isn't just about collaboration; it is about fueling a movement. Together, we are shaping a brighter future for our region's tech landscape.”

