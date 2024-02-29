Investment bank Morgan Stanley has opened an office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) citing new opportunities in capital markets.

Clare Woodman, head of Morgan Stanley EMEA and CEO of Morgan Stanley & Co International plc, said: “There are exciting times ahead for the MENA region and as capital markets activity continues to grow and diversify it brings new and rewarding opportunities for both regional and global investors.”

The ADGM office will be the bank’s fourth in the region in addition to those in Dubai, Riyadh and Qatar.

