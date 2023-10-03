Julius Baer (Middle East) has set up a local External Asset Management (EAM) desk at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), with Marc Haefeli appointed to lead the initiative.

Haefeli has been with Julius Baer for 12 years and has established ties with EAMs in the Middle East, during the last six years. He has over two decades of experience in the financial services industry across the Middle East and Switzerland.

According to Alireza Valizadeh, CEO, Julius Baer (Middle East) Ltd, the wealth management industry in the UAE is thriving given the influx of ultra-high net individuals in the country.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

