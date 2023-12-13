Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla, dubbed the “vaccine prince” has finalised a deal to pay about £138 million ($173.39 million) for a 25,000 square foot Mayfair mansion, the Financial Times reported, citing informed sources.



The purchase of Aberconway House, a home built in the 1920s near Hyde Park, will be the most expensive home sale of the year and the second-most expensive home ever sold in London, the report said.



The mansion will be sold by Dominika Kulczyk, daughter of the late businessman Jan Kulczyk, who was Poland’s richest man.



Serum Life Sciences, a UK subsidiary of the Poonawalla family’s Serum Institute of India, will acquire the property, according to the report.



In March 2021, Poonawalla, who took over leadership of the Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, in 2011, rented the Grade II-listed property for more than £50,000 a week.



In 2021, the Poonawalla family pledged £50 million to Oxford University for a new Poonawalla Vaccines Research Building.



