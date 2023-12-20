Health Insights Asia, a company that specializes in medical systems management programmes, has announced its plan to invest $3.5m in the next year.

The company’s CEO, Nasser Shahata, said that the investment would focus on developing digital medical applications, solutions, and devices, as well as supporting research and development and training programs for human resources.

Shahata also said that the company had signed agreements with several private hospitals in Malaysia and Southeast Asia to implement and activate the “Medica CloudCare” system, which aims to improve healthcare quality, enhance hospital operational efficiency, reduce healthcare costs, and provide competitive medical services for all patients.

He explained that the Medica CloudCare system would help hospitals support medical tourism by providing a robust and upgradable infrastructure. The system would also help transform the medical facilities in Malaysia and Southeast Asia into smart hospitals, enabling them to offer more efficient and cost-effective healthcare while meeting the needs of the international market.

Shahata revealed in previous press statements that Health Insights Asia planned to establish a factory in Egypt soon for manufacturing medical devices for diagnosing heart diseases.

He said that the factory’s operations were expected to start in January, and the investment cost was still under consideration. He added that the company had invested about $70m since its establishment in 2012.

He concluded by saying that the company’s strategy was to offer innovative solutions to support digital transformation in the healthcare sector and contribute to the environmental and economic sustainability of medical institutions.

Health Insights Asia was founded in 2012 to provide digital healthcare services through the Medica CloudCare system. The system facilitates test requests, electronically displays results, manages radiology and laboratory test results, and locates the nearest healthcare centres for patients, assisting in emergencies.

