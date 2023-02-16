Global macro investment firm Brevan Howard has opened an office in Abu Dhabi, which will be its Middle East regional hub, and is relocating several senior executives from across the business.

The asset management firm is leasing space for more than 100 people at the Al Sarab Tower in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and will comprise of teams including portfolio management, research, trading, risk, operations, and technology.

Brevan Howard has more than 750 employees across 12 offices in eight countries, representing more than 40 nationalities. The firm manages over AED110 billion on behalf of institutional clients globally.

Alan Howard, Founder of Brevan Howard, said: “The advancement of the economic, market and regulatory environments in Abu Dhabi has been notable over the past decade. Today, Abu Dhabi offers a transparent and business-friendly environment to the banking, fintech, and investment management industries.

The firm is led by CEO, Aron Landy.

"This regional expansion will not only contribute to the commercial growth of the firm through access to regional institutions and talent, but also enhance our global lens from an investment perspective,” he said.

Brevan Howard has a dedicated crypto and digital asset division, BH Digital, which has more than 50 team members.

The UAE has been attracting hedge funds and alternative investment companies to its financial hubs such as ADGM and DIFC in Dubai.

In August 2022, hedge Fund manager Florian Court Capital partnered with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and started a trading, research and operations hub in ADGM.

US-based hedge fund Balyasny Asset Management is expected to start operations in Dubai during the first quarter of 2023. Michael Platt’s private investment firm BlueCrest Capital Management and Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital Management already has a presence in Dubai.

(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)