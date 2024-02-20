GameCentric has raised $1.50 million (AED 6 million) in capital from a Dubai-based angel investor, Bilal Merchant, according to a press release.

This capital will enable GameCentric to enhance its platform features to widen its footprint beyond the GCC and MENA region and reshape the gaming experience for players worldwide.

GameCentric launched its business in 2023 under the leadership of savvy businessman Saad Khan, a seasoned veteran of the gaming industry with a shared passion for transforming the industry.

Saad Khan, CEO of GameCentric, stated: "Our aspiration is not just to be a gaming platform but a cultural phenomenon transcending borders. Collaboration with industry leaders, community-driven programs, and an unwavering commitment to having the best user experience drive all of our future initiatives."

Expansion Plans

The gaming platform outlined a growth strategy, including future fundraising rounds and establishing the platform as a dominant force in the global gaming scene.

The initiatives will include collaborations with renowned game publishers and the development of community-driven programs to strengthen engagement on the platform.

GameCentric plans to build a strong business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) brand engagement play to create a differentiated customer offering and provide more opportunities for customer engagement that will foster long-term brand loyalty.

