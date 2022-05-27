Cairo - Esaal, an Egyptian platform for health and wellness consultations, has secured $1.70 million in seed funding to scale its operations across the MENA region while investing in product and brand development.

Egypt-based venture capital firm A15 led the fundraising transaction, according to a recent press release.

Founded in 2018, the telemedicine platform provides consultations on a broad range of issues, including anxiety, physiotherapy, paediatrics, and nutrition.

Meanwhile, the company is currently operating in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Palestine, and Iraq.

The latest investment has increased Esaal’s total fundraising amount to $3 million until the present time.

Fadi Doss, CEO of Esaal, said: “We have only scratched the surface in an untapped market and are actively working to secure further capital to fuel our continued growth.”

Moreover, Karim Beshara, Managing Partner at A15, noted: “There is so much more to come from Esaal and this sector, as they continue to scale across the MENA region.”

